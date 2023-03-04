Manchester United's Mason Greenwood turns down Jamaica international approach despite seeing hopes of an England recall extinguished

The striker is hoping to resume his playing career after criminal charges against him were dropped in February.

Mason Greenwood is said to have turned down the opportunity to play for Jamaica despite reports that his England career is over.

The Manchester United forward is seeking to resume his career after charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour against him were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service last month.

While his future at club level remains in flux, the situation regarding his international career appears to be clearer after The Sun reported that England boss Gareth Southgate will not consider the striker for selection.

Under FIFA regulations, Greenwood would be eligible to switch allegiance having only been capped once by England. But despite overtures from the Jamaican Football Federation, it is understood that Greenwood has declined the opportunity to make a change that would permanently rule him out of any future contention for the Three Lions.

United have been conducting an internal review over Greenwood's situation. The 21-year-old has not played or trained with the club since January 2022 and reports suggest that United remain undecided on their course of action. A range of options from reintegrating to releasing the player remain on the table.

In 2021, Greenwood signed a lucrative contract that runs until summer 2025.