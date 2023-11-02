More midfield woes for Manchester United! Casemiro suffers another injury setback as Erik ten Hag confirms blow against Newcastle

Erik ten Hag confirmed that Casemiro received a blow against Newcastle United which will sideline the midfielder for the next set of games.

Casemiro got injured again

No timeframe for return

Will miss the trip to Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder faced a fresh injury setback during his return to action against Newcastle United after recovering from an ankle injury that he picked up during the October international break. Ten Hag handed Casemiro the captain's armband as Bruno Fernandes was rested, but the midfield stalwart could not prevent the Red Devils from getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a 3-0 defeat to the Magpies at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Brazilian only lasted 45 minutes, with Ten Hag confirming to reporters after the match that he had to replace him with Sofyan Amrabat due to a knock: "He was injured. Just before halftime, that is why we had to take him off."

When pressed for a timeframe for Casemiro's return, the manager added: "I can’t give an answer; we have to wait 24 hours, but I think definitely for Saturday he is out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro's performance was marred by a series of early fouls and he went into the referee's book for a challenge on Joe Willock. He struggled to keep a check on Newcastle's midfield along with an equally ordinary Mason Mount and Hannibal Mejbri, as their underwhelming performances saw United trail by a 2-0 margin after the first 45 minutes.

WHAT NEXT? Casemiro will not be available against Fulham on Saturday and it now seems doubtful that he be able to return for the two fixtures against FC Copenhagen and Luton on November 9 and 11, respectively, before the international break sets in.