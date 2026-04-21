Manchester United and adidas revive vintage flair with Bringback collection

adidas and Manchester United have launched the Bringback collection, a tribute to one of the club’s most iconic eras and the unmistakable style that defined early ’90s football culture. Recreated in homage to the legendary 1990–92 away kit, the collection reconnects fans with a historic period marked by a memorable European campaign and the club’s 1991/92 League Cup triumph.

At the heart of the collection is the all-time classic 90/92 away jersey, which is instantly recognisable for its bold blue-and-white geometric pattern and heritage adidas Trefoil branding. Faithfully reproduced down to the finest details, the jersey stands as a symbol of a generation and a defining look in football history.

adidas

Supporting the hero piece is a complete game-day collection, bringing back the exact on-pitch and training silhouettes from the era. The range includes authentic shorts, a long-sleeve jersey, a retro training jacket, training pants, a crew sweat and a graphic tee inspired by the match-day culture of the early ’90s. Each piece is designed to mirror the original archive garments, combining classic cuts with period-correct branding and finishes.

adidas

The collection also introduces a lifestyle graphic tee that nods to the club’s legacy, alongside training wear that captures the off-pitch aesthetic of the era, from bold panelling to vintage adidas detailing. Together, the range offers a complete expression of football culture from a time when kits transcended the pitch and became symbols of identity.

adidas

Shop: Manchester United x adidas Bringback collection

The Bringback collection is available to purchase from 21st April 2026, at adidas and the official Manchester United stores.