Manchester City vs Inter Milan : Lineups and LIVE updates

18 years after the 'Miracle of Istanbul', the Ataturk Olympic Stadium plays host to another European final as Manchester City face Inter Milan

The stage is set as the world prepares to witness another mouth-watering European finale as Manchester City lay their eyes on the one trophy that has eluded their cabinet, and in their way stand the 4-time winners of the Champions League Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City square up against Inter Milan as the Sky Blues look to conquest the Champions League trophy for the first time in their career. A miracle in Istanbul could see them lift the glorious piece of silverware and earn their place in the esteemed list of Treble winners.

After already lifting the Premier League and the FA Cup, Manchester City need just one win to go down in the history books as one of the most successful English outfits. Manchester City are unbeaten in the current edition of the Champions League and will rely on their Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland to produce a magical performance in Istanbul.

Man City enter the contest on the back of a scintillating victory against Real Madrid, scoring 4 unanswered goals against the reigning champions. Having tasted defeat in the final against Chelsea at the same stage, Guardiola’s battalion will look to brush aside history as they chase an iconic prize.

While the media and the fans might have termed Manchester City as the favourites, Simone Inzaghi’s men could do well with the pressure off their backs. The Italian heavyweights have turned around their season in style and having already triumphed domestically, a European star will justify the brand of football they have played this season.

Placed in the group of death alongside Barcelona and Bayern Munich, few would have laid their bets on the Nerazzurri to book their tickets to Istanbul. And two outstanding victories against city rivals AC Milan could have bolstered their confidence going into the fixture.

Although the last time they laid hands on the trophy was during the reigns of Portuguese grandmaster Jose Mourinho but Inter’s knack for winning critical moments in the game could see them cross the line against a team who haven’t tasted success in this competition.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan confirmed line-ups

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1):Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Inter Milan XI (3-5-2):Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

