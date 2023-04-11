Manchester City vs Bayern Munich : Lineups & LIVE updates

UCL quarter-finals will throw out a real blockbuster clash on Tuesday when Man City host Bayern in the first leg of the most eagerly-anticipated tie.

It’s set to be an exciting encounter between the domestic champions of Germany and England, with both teams looking to draw first blood in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final double header.

Both Manchester City and Bayern Munich cruised into the quarter-finals with flying colors, with Bayern beating Paris Saint-Germain twice without conceding a goal, while City hit seven unanswered past RB Leipzig in the last-16 second-leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City, for one, will be seeking retribution for their 2021 Champions League final defeat to Thomas Tuchel, who has recently taken over the Bavarians as first-team manager after Julian Nagelsmann was sacked in a controversial manner.

The hosts will be buoyed after made it eight wins in a row in all competitions with a 4-1 dismantling of Southampton on Saturday at the weekend, especially as Erling Haaland returned from injury to add another brace - including a stunning bicycle kick - to his tally in what has been a record-breaking debut campaign with the Sky Blues for the Norwegian striker.

The defending English champions could carry that form to the Champions League on Tuesday as Guardiola now faces his former side with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

While Man City currently trail Arsenal in the Premier League, but having won the league in three of the last four seasons, everyone in the blue half of Manchester knows Guardiola & co. have a bigger fish to fry in Champions League trophy, something that has managed to elude them despite their riches and brilliance since the Abu Dhabi takeover.

As for the visitors, Bayern Munich also won at the weekend but their narrow 1-0 win at Freiburg was rather less impressive than Pep Guardiola’s side, it did help them consolidate their lead at the top of Bundesliga summit.

Bayern Munich have been an unstoppable force thus far in UCL action, having won every single Champions League game this season and Tuchel is renowned for his flexibility and canny tactics in knockout competitions, so this is far from an easy tie for the hosts.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich predicted lineups

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich, Sane, Musiala, Coman; Muller

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Man City and Bayern's upcoming games

Manchester City will next host relegation threatened Leicester City, who have recently appointed former Aston Villa and Norwich boss Dean Smith as first-team boss until the end of the season. The Cityzens will then head to Germany for the exciting second leg against Bayern.

As for Bayern, the Bavarians will briefly return to Bundesliga action as they play host to bottom-half strugglers Hoffenheim before welcoming Man City to the Allianz Arena for the return leg.