Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland sweeps Premier League player and young player of the year awards

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has won the Premier League Player of the Year and the Premier League Young Player of the Year awards.

Haaland clean sweep

City striker has scored 36 league goals

Has already won the Premier League title

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norway international has subsequently continued a streak, meaning a City player has won the player of the year gong in each of the past four seasons; Kevin De Bruyne won in 2019-20 and 2021-22, with Ruben Dias victorious in 2020-21; Phil Foden held the young player prize before Haaland.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has enjoyed a simply sublime debut season at City and has scored 52 goals in all competitions. Having swept the awards, City will now hope to complete a historic treble as they prepare to play Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? He will hope to finish off the season with two more trophies, and is likely to continue sweeping individual awards as the campaign draws to a close.