Man Utd wonderkid Mainoo makes future call following senior debut at age of 17

Kobbie Mainoo is hoping to enjoy a long and distinguished career at Manchester United after making his senior debut at 17 years of age.

Youngster made Red Devils bow vs Charlton

Started Carabao Cup clash at Old Trafford

Academy graduate is eager to impress

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated midfielder was included from the start by Erik ten Hag in a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Charlton at Old Trafford that the Red Devils eventually won 3-0. Mainoo was given 59 minutes of competitive action in that contest, before being replaced by Casemiro, and hopes that the first steps have been taken down a path that will see him remain in Manchester for many years to come.

WHAT THEY SAID: Discussing his future plans with MUTV, Mainoo has said: “To stay around it and to keep on getting more games is the ultimate goal. I want to stay at this club, I’ve been here my whole life.”

The youngster, who savoured FA Youth Cup glory with United last season, added on making his first-team bow: “I’ve been in training with the lads quite a few times. They all made me feel welcome and all gave me words of advice and encouragement. So I felt at home.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United continue to give opportunities to graduates from a famed academy system, with Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho also starting against Charlton while Uruguay international Facundo Pellistri was handed his debut off the bench and Zidane Iqbal was an unused substitute.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mainoo and Co will be hoping to see more game time over the coming weeks and months as United chase down major silverware on multiple fronts, with the games coming thick and fast for Ten Hag’s side as they complement Premier League endeavours with quests for Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League glory.