Man Utd wonderkid dubbed 'Kid Messi' agrees to extend stay with Red Devils after crucial meeting with club chiefs - with rival interest in teen star JJ Gabriel fended off

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel, dubbed “Kid Messi” at Old Trafford, has reportedly agreed an extended stay with the Red Devils.

WHAT HAPPENED?

There were fears that the 14-year-old could look to move on this summer after attracting interest from across Europe. Several Premier League clubs are said to be monitoring the talented youngster.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Gabriel holds an Irish passport - allowing him to play in the European Union from the age of 16, instead of 18 - and that is said to have brought him to the attention of La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, along with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

WHAT SCOUT SAID

A rival academy scout has told the Daily Mail of hot prospect Gabriel: “United is a big club, a huge club, and it fits JJ’s profile and JJ fits United’s profile, he’s something they haven’t got at all. But United have to be careful they don’t get things wrong with him. They know they are in a fight to keep him.”

DID YOU KNOW?

The Mail are now reporting that London-born Gabriel - who has spent time in the youth ranks at Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham - has committed his future to the United. It is claimed that “the 14-year-old looked set to leave this summer before a crucial intervention from Jason Wilcox and Matt Hargreaves. Key meetings in past week swung it.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GABRIEL?

While being billed as “Kid Messi”, Gabriel is considered to be more of a Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar clone. He impressed CR7 after joining United in the same summer of 2021 and has also spent time in the company of Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal.