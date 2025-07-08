Man Utd warned against £50m ‘peanuts’ mistake with Victor Osimhen as Red Devils legend explains how to avoid Viktor Gyokeres transfer concerns

Manchester United have been warned against missing out on £50 million ($68m) Victor Osimhen, with that transfer fee considered to be “peanuts”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand continues to lead calls for Ruben Amorim to make a decisive move for a proven No.9. In his eyes, Nigeria international Osimhen is the ideal candidate to fill that role at Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

United have been linked with Osimhen, as Napoli prepare to sanction a sale, but are also exploring alternative options. That is leaving the door open for others to make their move, with Galatasaray said to have a formal bid on the table for a player that netted 37 goals for them during a productive loan spell in Turkey last season.

WHAT FERDINAND SAID

Ex-United defender Ferdinand told talkSPORT when asked how he would be solving striking issues in Manchester: “I'm like a broken record. If anyone listens to my podcast, I've said Osimhen for a while now. He's a centre-forward, he's experienced, he knows how to score goals at the top level.

“I've seen today that Galatasaray have put a £50 million bid in. I mean, £50m to get a top-class striker, one of the top strikers in the world, is absolute peanuts in today's market. I'll be disappointed if he goes to Galatasaray for that type of money when Man United are crying out for a No.9.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting is another player to have registered on United’s radar, as he knows Ruben Amorim well from their time together in Portugal, but Ferdinand added when asked if he would be disappointed to miss out on the Swedish sensation: “I'll be disappointed to miss out on Gyokeres if we don't get a No.9 in. But if we got Osimhen, then I wouldn't be too concerned.”

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN?

Napoli are reportedly willing to let Osimhen - who has just one year left on his contract with the Serie A champions - leave for less than his €75m (£65m/$88m) release clause. The 26-year-old has also been linked with teams in the Saudi Pro League.