Man Utd want Kane! Ten Hag eyes summer swoop for Tottenham and England star

Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new No.9 for Manchester United and has set his sights on Tottenham Hotspur and England's star Harry Kane.

Man Utd chasing Kane

Erik ten Hag wants a striker

Kane yet to extend Spurs stay

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are once again interested in signing long-term target Kane, who will be entering the last 12 months of his existing contract with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham are keen on holding talks with the player over a possible extension but his decision will be largely based on whether the club qualifies for the Champions League this season. Spurs run the risk of losing their prized possession for free in 2024 if he does not extend his stay, but they are said to be planning to put a minimum of £85 million ($105m) price tag on Kane. It could quite possibly increase if the offer comes from a domestic rival.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Other than Manchester United, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also known to be long-time admirers of the forward and they too could be tempted to join the race to sign him in the summer as they look to properly replace Robert Lewandowski.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? After their draw with Crystal Palace in midweek, Man Utd will hope to get back to winning ways against Arsenal in a huge game at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.