Man Utd transfer boost! Barcelona may have to sell De Jong & Fati after being ordered to cut wage bill by €200 MILLION

Manchester United could have been handed a Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati transfer boost, with it reported that Barcelona may have to sell this summer.

Red Devils linked with Dutch midfielder in 2022

Also keen on Spain international forward

La Liga giants needs to cut costs

WHAT HAPPENED? Financial struggles at Camp Nou are well documented, with efforts to bring down a wage bill that had spiralled out of control contributing to Lionel Messi leaving Catalunya for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. It is now claimed that Barca need to trim a further €200 million (£177m/$215m) off their salary payments in order to comply with La Liga rules.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mundo Deportivo reports that several players may have to be offloaded in the next transfer window, including long-standing Manchester United target De Jong – who snubbed the chance to move to Old Trafford in 2022. The Red Devils have also been credited with interest in Spain international forward Fati, and the 20-year-old could come up for grabs as he is a big earner not guaranteed regular game time under Blaugrana boss Xavi.

AND WHAT'S MORE: De Jong is under contract at Barca until 2026, and is said to be in line for a further £78m ($95m), while Fati is reportedly earning £200,000-a-week and may be allowed to move on if a bid of around £90m ($109m) is tabled by any of his suitors.

WHAT NEXT? Sergio Busquets is another player that Barca are reportedly prepared to part with, as the long-serving World Cup winner heads towards free agency, while the Liga giants are also willing to offload Jordi Alba, Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie.