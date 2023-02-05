Man Utd boss Ten Hag reacts to Garnacho strop after subbing teenager on & off against Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has responded to Alejandro Garnacho reacting angrily to being subbed on and off against Crystal Palace.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old winger was thrown into a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford in the 59th minute, but was then replaced by Harry Maguire in the 87th as 10-man United – following Casemiro’s red card – looked to hang on to a slender 2-1 lead. Garnacho was less than impressed at seeing his number come up and cut a frustrated figure as he perched on steps leading up to the Red Devils’ dugout, but Ten Hag is eager to point out that everybody in his squad needs to have the club’s best interests at heart.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Dutch coach told MUTV of Garnacho’s substitution strop: “First we had to see how they changed, then you have to anticipate and see how we can close, how to be compact, how we close the gaps, how we get away from our goal but also still have a threat in attack. I think we had to change something. It’s not always nice bringing off a player who we brought on but it’s in the interests of the team and the player has to accept that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has taken in 21 appearances for United this season, registering two goals and four assists, but he has started only two Premier League fixtures and failed to complete the full 90 minutes in either of those outings.

WHAT NEXT? Carabao Cup finalists United, who have moved up to third in the Premier League table on the back of their hard-fought victory over Palace, will be back in action on Wednesday when taking in the first instalment of a double-header against old adversaries Leeds.