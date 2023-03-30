Man Utd tell Mason Greenwood he can't train until at least next season as commercial partners warn club of toxic public relations effect

Manchester United have reportedly ruled out the return of Mason Greenwood this term, with commercial interests cited as part of their reasoning.

United officials have now shut the door on Greenwood joining the team for training until at least the 2023-24 campaign, with the club's internal investigation unlikely to be concluded until the summer, according to Mail Online.

The club are concerned that allowing Greenwood back into the fold would be bad for their commercial interests, having been told by their corporate partners that it would be a public relations nightmare, but some footballing staff are open to his return.

United are running an independent investigation into the suspended player's conduct after Greater Manchester Police dropped all charges of attempted rape, assault, and coercive and controlling behaviour last month, leaving the door open for a potential return.

Greenwood has reportedly held regular talks with the club since his charges were dropped, expressing his desire to return to the pitch. The club are reportedly split on whether they should let him back.

Some staff reportedly insist that Greenwood should be given another chance, but the commercial side of the club are concerned that allowing the striker back into the fold could damage United's reputation.

Greenwood's profile is still listed on United's club website, and the Premier League side have not reallocated his No. 11 shirt. The forward has continued to collect his salary since his suspension, and according to the Mail's report, is still owed over £8 million under his current deal.