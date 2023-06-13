Man Utd star Marcus Rashford spotted bringing 'Big Booty University' lecturer back to Miami hotel at 5am following split from fiancée Lucia Loi

Marcus Rashford was spotted cosying up with 'Big Booty University' lecturer Courtney Caldwell when returning to a Miami hotel at 5am in the morning.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United forward flew to Florida to coach young children after an incredible season with the Red Devils that saw him score 30 goals in 56 appearances. Recently he was spotted in Miami at the nightclub Mr. Jones, partying into the early hours of the morning and then returning to his hotel around along with Caldwell. It has been reported that the forward splashed on champagne and food at an exclusive cabana with private five-star hospitality service.

Caldwell, a fitness model, runs 'Big Booty University', a fitness start-up that helps clients get a plump bum. She is also a social media influencer, with 516,000 TikTok and 117,000 Instagram followers, and often partners with fitness brands for promotion.

THE GOSSIP: Rashford recently broke up with his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi, following the couple's engagement in May last year, after 'the relationship ran its course', but the pair continue to be 'very close friends'. The footballer even shared engagement pics on his Instagram before they eventually parted ways. However, Rashford seems to have moved on quickly while away in the United States.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford will return to action with United in Scotland with a fixture against Lyon at Murrayfield on July 19 as part of the Red Devil's pre-season preparations, before jetting off to the United States to kick off their stateside tour with a mouth-watering match against Arsenal at the Met Life Stadium in New York on July 22.