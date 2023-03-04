Man Utd star Lisandro Martinez tells Spain to 'forget about' team-mate Alejandro Garnacho ever playing for them

Lisandro Martinez says there is no chance Manchester United team-mate Alejandro Garnacho will choose the Spain national team over Argentina.

Garnacho eligible for Spain and Argentina

Called up to Argentina squad for March games

Martinez confident Albiceleste is his future

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old was born in Spain but is eligible to play for Argentina through his mother. He represented the Spain Under-18s but then featured for the Argentina U20s and while he has been called up to the senior squad for their upcoming matches against Panama and Curacao, he is still free to choose between the two national teams. However, Martinez has warned there is no chance of him turning out for La Roja as long as he has something to say about it.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said to TyC Sports: "The truth is that Garna is an excellent boy, with a lot of personality because he is 18 years old and is starting in a very big team and with a lot of pressure, you have to have personality, right? That's what I like about him, he's going to play headline or enters 10, 15 minutes and gives the best of him.

"[Garnacho] is with me here, forget about it. I'll make sure [he plays for Argentina]. The only way is to go there with me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While United and Argentina fans are excited about Garnacho, Martinez has already become a big hero for club and country and he is happy to have been accepted by the United fans.

"It's incredible that in [England] they chant: 'Argentino, Argentino', it's an extra motivation. They love my way of playing, always giving my best, you can see that they identify with it," he said.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? The centre-back and his fellow Red Devils are on an 11-game unbeaten run and will hope to extend it on Sunday when they meet Liverpool in the Premier League.