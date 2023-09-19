Man Utd staff express concern over influence of Erik ten Hag's agent on transfers after Rasmus Hojlund & Sofyan Amrabat deals

Manchester United staff have reportedly expressed their concern over the involvement of Erik ten Hag's agent in the club's transfer dealings.

WHAT HAPPENED? As the Daily Mail reports, Ten Hag's agent Kees Vos has had an influence on transfer activity at Old Trafford through the Sports Entertainment Group (SEG) firm he co-founded in 2000. The report states that some United staff members have expressed their concern over Vos' growing involvement behind the scenes, as he is a regular visitor to Old Trafford and the club's Carrington training ground.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United spent a combined total of £178 million ($220m) on Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir in the summer transfer window, while also bringing in Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon on loan. SEG represented Hojlund during negotiations with Atalanta, as the Danish striker joined the company a month before his move to Old Trafford. Vos and SEG also acted for United in talks that saw Amrabat signed from Fiorentina, with an option to buy the Moroccon outright at the end of the season included in the final deal.

DID YOU KNOW? According to The Mail, United sources have insisted that senior officials at the club are comfortable with Vos' postion and his relationship with Ten Hag. The Dutch manager's son Nigel also works for SEG as an analyst, and United have pointed out that it is 'not unusual' for elite clubs to have strong connections with specific agencies.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Hojlund is in line for his second successive United start ahead of their trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night. It remains to be seen if Amrabat features at the Allianz Stadium, though, with the midfielder having withdrawn from the latest Morocco squad due to injury.