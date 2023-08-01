Are Man Utd signing Jonny Evans? Red Devils close to contract decision on former Leicester defender

Former Leicester City defender Jonny Evans is on the verge of securing a one-year deal with Manchester United.

Evans close to a one-year deal with Man Utd

Impressed during pre-season under Erik ten Hag

Evans could provide valuable defensive cover

WHAT HAPPENED? Jonny Evans is edging closer to securing a one-year contract with Manchester United. The 35-year-old defender has caught the attention of manager Erik ten Hag during the pre-season, prompting discussions of extending his stay at Old Trafford, according to Belfast Telegraph.

Having initially come through United's academy, Evans made nearly 200 appearances for the first team before joining West Bromwich Albion in 2015. In his first stint at Old Trafford, he was part of the squad that won three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils insiders are optimistic about Jonny Evans' future with the club and are expecting a longer deal to be offered based on his exceptional performance during pre-season.

On Evans' possible transfer to Manchester United, his Northern Ireland teammate Steven Davis said, "Having played with him for so many years I know the quality he possesses and what he brings with his experience to a dressing room. I'm sure that was noticed quite early on having been away from the club for a few years. I wouldn't put it past him to extend his stay there beyond pre-season. I think we were all surprised when Man United let him go because whenever you play with him and see the quality he has firsthand, it is a player everyone rates very highly."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The exact length of Evans' potential contract with Manchester United remains uncertain. Some sources suggest that it could be a one-year deal, while others indicate a more extended agreement might be in the works. However, the club's decision is imminent, and fans are eager to see Evans' future with the Red Devils clarified.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Manchester United Twitter

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side will be next seen in action in a pre-season friendly against Lens on August 5 at Old Trafford.