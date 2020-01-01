Man Utd reach €55m agreement to sign Bruno Fernandes

have reached an agreement to sign C.P. midfielder Bruno Fernandes in a deal worth an initial €55 million (£47m/$60m).

Goal can confirm that following a breakthrough in talks between the two clubs on Tuesday, the deal is close to being completed ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

United could pay up to €80m (£68m/$88m) for the international with a number of additional clauses having been agreed between the two parties.

It is understood that €10m of those add-ons should be relatively straightforward to achieve, but the details involved in the final €15m are far less likely to be reached.

More to follow...