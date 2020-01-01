Man Utd provide Angel Gomes contract update

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussed the midfielder's future as he nears the end of his current deal that expires at the end of June

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still does not know whether Angel Gomes will stay at , with the teenager’s current deal expiring at the end of the month.

The 19-year-old has been offered a new contract at Old Trafford but negotiations have dragged on, with Gomes yet to put pen to paper.

It is understood the midfielder has concerns over playing time and with just over a week left of his current deal, time is running out for him to make a decision.

Solskjaer, though, is hopeful he will decide to stay, telling reporters: "With Angel, he's a top kid we've had at the club for so many years, we've offered him a deal and hopefully he'll take that and if not I wish him all the best.

"From what I understand it's not too far away, if not we'll wish him all the best."

Solskjaer was speaking in his pre- press conference where he confirmed that, aside from injured duo Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, he has a fully fit squad to pick from for Friday night's match.

That means both Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are in contention to start, with the Norwegian adding: "If selected, Marcus (Rashford) and Paul (Pogba) have been out for a long, long period.

"They're available but how long they're going to play for, let's see."

The United manger was full of praise for Rashford after his campaigning to have free school meal vouchers extended into the school holidays led to a government U-turn.

"It’s an honour to have Marcus and what he’s done during this lockdown... he’s been unbelievable, when he can help so many people that need it; so many kids," Solskjaer said. "He’s taken from his own experience when he was a kid.

"I know how much it means for the kids and we, as a club, are immensely proud of him. He’s obviously a top footballer but he’s also a fantastic human being - a future leader, a future captain, maybe, of , Man United, who knows?

"He’s already captained the team at the age of 22-23. We’re really proud of him and his family must be so proud as well of what he has achieved."

