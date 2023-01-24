Man Utd are Premier League's most valuable club with estimated worth of £4.8bn - over £1bn more than Liverpool and almost £2bn more than Arsenal & Chelsea

- Man Utd far above anyone else
- Club now up for sale
- Liverpool in second place
WHAT HAPPENED? United were identified as the most valuable club in England - news that will please the Glazer family as they try to sell the Old Trafford giants. According to Sportico, the Red Devils are worth £4.8 billion ($5.95bn), more than £1bn more than second-place Liverpool.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Behind Liverpool, the top five is rounded out by Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea. The full list of most valuable clubs - not to be confused with the richest - is below.
|Rank
|Club
|Estimated value
|1
|Manchester United
|£4.8bn
|2
|Liverpool
|£3.8bn
|3
|Manchester City
|£3.5bn
|4
|Arsenal
|£2.9bn
|5
|Chelsea
|£2.8bn
|6
|Tottenham
|£2.6bn
|7
|West Ham
|£539m
|8
|Everton
|£486m
|9
|Leicester City
|£442m
|10
|Newcastle
|£356m
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils can help keep their valuation sky-high by qualifying for the Champions League, and halfway through the season, they're in great shape as they occupy fourth place despite a poor start under Erik ten Hag.