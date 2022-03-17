Man Utd star Pogba makes surprise pick for hardest Premier League opponent

Paul Pogba is a World Cup winner with France and was once the most expensive player on the planet, but has made a surprise selection for the toughest opponent he has come up against.

Pogba has lined up against some of the finest talent on the planet over the course of a distinguished career that has seen spells at Old Trafford and Juventus as well as 89 appearances for Les Bleus.

He is a big fan of fellow countryman N’Golo Kante, who remains a direct rival at club level with Chelsea, but he considers Germany international Emre Can – now at Borussia Dortmund after previously turning out for Liverpool and Juve – to be his most fearsome foe.

Asked by Joe to pick out his toughest Premier League opponent, Pogba said: “Emre Can, yeah. Obviously, N'Golo and everything, but one day I remember I had a big battle with Emre Can.

"With Kante, you pass him and you think there’s another N'Golo because he comes back so fast.”

Pogba's record against Can

While Can has posed Pogba problems in the past, the Frenchman has never ended up on the losing side against his German rival.

The pair have lined up on opposing sides in five fixtures, with some memorable tussles taking place. Pogba has tended to come out on top and still boasts an unbeaten record.

