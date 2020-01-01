Man Utd midfielder Garner secures loan move to Watford

The teenager has agreed to join the side who were relegated from the Premier League last season as he looks to further his development

midfielder James Garner has joined Championship side on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the first team in the 2018-19 season when he came off the bench against and has gone on to make six more appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

He was named U-23’s Player of the Season earlier in the week and has now secured a loan move to Watford to further his development.

A number of other clubs including Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday had been interested in taking the midfielder on loan for the season but he agreed terms with the Hornets and is available for their clash against this weekend.

Garner will wear the No.16 during his loan spell and will be looking to secure a starting position as he pushes for more regular game time.

The midfielder, who scored eight goals in 10 Premier League 2 fixtures last season, is the latest youth prospect to agree a loan move. Tahith Chong is already impressing at Werder Bremen while Matej Kovar has already made three appearances for Swindon Town.

Dylan Levitt, who has joined Charlton for the season, made his debut in their 3-0 defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup in the week while Joel Pereira was on the bench for Huddersfield as they lost in the league to Norwich.

It is possible a couple of other U-23 players could head out on loan before next month’s deadline with the club keen to push their progression. One player who will not be going anywhere, however, is centre-back Teden Mengi.

The 18-year-old has impressed at U-23 level and earned a call-up to the first team in lockdown making his debut in the home win against LASK at Old Trafford in August.

The defender has now been added to the first-team squad on a permanent basis ahead of the new campaign, with Solskjaer a big fan of the teenager.