Man Utd eye another midfielder! Erik ten Hag's side target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Tottenham want to sell

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his midfield before the end of the transfer window and Hojbjerg could be the player he turns to. According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are looking to sell the 28-year-old as Ange Postecoglou doesn't see him central to his plans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs accepted Atletico Madrid's £30 million ($38m) offer from Hojbjerg earlier this summer but the move collapsed over personal terms. United have been linked with Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch during their search for a new midfielder.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOJBJERG AND UNITED? Given how overrun United's midfield has been in the opening three games of the season, it would be a surprise if they don't bring someone in. If Spurs are willing to sell, Hojbjerg is keen and United's pursuit of Amrabat continues to stall, then the Dane would be a sensible signing.