Man Utd midfielder Donny van de Beek in talks with two clubs over loan move before transfer window closes

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is reportedly in talks with two clubs to secure a loan move before the transfer window closes.

Van de Beek not in Erik ten Hag's plans

Looking for Man Utd exit

In talks with two clubs over a loan move

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mail, United are engaged in discussions with Galatasaray and Lorient regarding a potential loan move for the Dutch midfielder. Van de Beek, who has had an injury-riddled stint with the Red Devils, has been informed that he does not feature in the plans of manager Erik ten Hag and is on the brink of departing Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has also been linked to his former club Ajax but interest seems to have waned. However, it is believed that the Turkish giants are ahead of Lorient in the race to sign Van de Beek, while there has been another enquiry from an unnamed club.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Article continues below

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After failing to make it into United's matchday squad of the opening three Premier League matches, Van de Beek must make a decision regarding his future ahead of the impending transfer window deadline on September 1.