Exiled Man Utd striker Mason Greenwood included in Getafe squad to face Osasuna but warned he will have to be patient before making debut

Mason Greenwood has been included in Getafe's squad for their La Liga clash with Osasuna but has been warned he must wait for his debut.

The striker has not played for the Spanish club since making his controversial loan move from Manchester United.

The player has not kicked a ball since being suspended by United in January 2022, with the club opening an investigation into Greenwood after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control.

Those charges were dropped in February of 2023, and United then concluded their investigation, although they made it clear that he would not continue playing for the club and would have to seek pastures new to continue his career.

Getafe subsequently brought him in on loan and he could now be set to play his first game of football for 20 months.

However, his new manager, Jose Bordalas, maintains that he needs to be patient before getting back on the grass.

""It is a great hope and there is a great expectation to see him. He has been a year and a half without competing, unemployed, and he is in that period of adaptation and catching up with his team-mates," he told reporters.

"We have to be patient and take care of him. The day-to-day will tell us when he is able to compete. You have to have patience.

"We know the potential and the level that he has. I don’t like to talk on an individual level but the teammates are helping him a lot.

"The dressing room has welcomed him with open arms, just like the rest of the new players, and everyone has felt the warmth of the group."