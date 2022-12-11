Man Utd star Marcus Rashford vows England 'will come again' following heartbreaking World Cup exit

Marcus Rashford has vowed England 'will come again' after their heartbreaking exit from the World Cup against France on Saturday night.

England crash out of World Cup

Rashford sends rallying cry

Attacker leaves tournament as nation's joint top scorer

WHAT HAPPENED? England lost 2-1 to France in a heartbreaking night for the Three Lions in the World Cup quarter-final. Harry Kane's uncharacteristically skied a penalty and it ultimately meant that his side couldn't make it to back-to-back World Cup semi-finals.

WHAT HE SAID: In a tweet, Rashford thanked the England fans for their "unconditional support" and vowed that they "will come again," following Saturday nights exit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford can leave Qatar with his head held high as he was England's joint top scorer at the tournament with three goals. The Manchester United attacker only started one game against Wales, coming on as a sub in every other match.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD & ENGLAND? Rashford will return to club duty in the coming weeks, and his early exit from the World Cup may mean he is available for United's return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest on December 27. England now don't play again until March, where they kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.