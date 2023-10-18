Manchester United Women boss Marc Skinner has slammed the 'crazy' Champions League format after losing to Paris Saint-Germain.

United crash out of Champions League

Skinner fumes at format

Arsenal and Wolfsburg suffer same exit

WHAT HAPPENED? United lost 3-1 to PSG at the Parc de Princes on Wednesday, a result which saw them exit the competition at the first hurdle. After the game Skinner voiced his displeasure at the format of the Champions League, with the Red Devils boss unhappy that his side had to play a team as strong as the Ligue 1 runners-up before the group stages.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We deserve to be at this level. There are teams that are going through that are not good enough," Skinner told reporters. "It’s crazy that we have to play PSG at this level. We’ll learn from it, we’ll come back from it."

He added: "I hope something is changed because we want the best teams in the Champions League, not just a spread of some average teams."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wolfsburg and Arsenal also failed to progress in the tournament, meaning they will only be one Women's Super League side, Chelsea, in the group stages.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Despite the midweek disappointment, United will look to bounce-back in the WSL, as they face Everton on Sunday afternoon.