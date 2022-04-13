Man Utd manager search reaches final stages with Ten Hag set to join

Manchester United are on the verge of completing their new manager search after discussions with Erik ten Hag reached the ‘advanced’ stage.

The Dutchman is set to become United’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure after impressing in his interviews.

Club sources say a deal has not been concluded but it is understood to be only a matter of time before the agreement to bring the Ajax boss to Old Trafford is finalised.

What do we know?

United have undergone an ‘extensive’ process to select their new boss and have been working on a shortlist of four candidates since the start of the year.

Ten Hag became the preferred choice in the last couple of weeks and it is understood the 52-year-old has now agreed to take the position and an announcement could be made soon.

Club sources say no formal agreement has been signed but GOAL understands it has reached the final stages and there should be no problem with getting the deal with Ten Hag fully agreed.

When could an announcement be made?

GOAL understands there are no plans to make an imminent announcement and sources say it will not be made this week.

Ajax play PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch cup final on Sunday and sources at United say they want to be respectful whenever they do decide to make their appointment official.

Any announcement would have to be agreed with Ajax and, as the Dutch side near the end of a title race with just four points separating them and PSV at the top of the table, there is a possibility they ask for any announcement to be delayed until the end of the season.

What has Ten Hag said?

The last time he was asked about the potential appointment the Dutchman did not deny the suggestion he could leave for Old Trafford.

“We are busy with training and with the matches. That way you keep the focus on it,” he said. “I want to talk about the game and not about other things and whether or not I’ve had conversations. I won’t comment on rumours.”

