Manchester United have made a decision on the future of goalkeeper Dean Henderson after the arrival of former Ajax star Andre Onana.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Nottingham Forest goalie, Dean Henderson, will remain a Manchester United player this summer unless a replacement becomes available, according to reports by Sky Sports.

The reports state that Henderson is an important member of the squad and even more so now with Tom Heaton out injured. The 26-year-old goalkeeper was on the United bench for their season opener against Wolves on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following the departure of goalkeeper, David de Gea, in the summer United brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan as his replacement. The Cameroonian star had previously worked with manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax and the club reunited the two as they continue to boost their squad under him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With the injury to Heaton, United are left with just two options for the keeper role for the 2023-24 season. The Red Devils are in the market for a replacement and will only sanction a move if a replacement is found. Ten Hag's side has discussed a loan move with a buy option for the keeper with Nottingham Forest.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on the 19th of August.