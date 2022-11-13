Man Utd & Liverpool-linked Bellingham will make transfer decision after World Cup, says Dortmund CEO

Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that he will hold talks with Jude Bellingham over his future at Borussia Dortmund once the 2022 World Cup is over.

Dortmund to hold talks with Bellingham

Linked with Man Utd and Liverpool

Current contract runs until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dortmund CEO wants to have a clear picture of Bellingham's future and whether the player wishes to stay at the club beyond the ongoing season. The English midfielder has been linked with a move to several top European clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool, and Watzke admits that BVB won't be able to resist if they recieve a huge offer for a prized asset in 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Bild-TV, Watzke said of Bellingham's situation: "I think as soon as Qatar is over, we’re going to have a basic conversation about what he actually wants. With him, with his parents, with whom we have a very close relationship and of course with his advisor. And then he should just tell us whether he wants to stay or whether he wants to go. Either way, we’ll discuss it pleasantly and reasonably.

"But we don’t have to pretend that the topic isn’t on the table. When the really big ones are there, we can’t afford to fight financially either. Jude is a wonderful boy who also has his fluctuations – we’ve seen that now but he is certainly one of the greatest talents in European football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 and has already appeared in 112 matches for the German outfit in all competitions. His current contract with the club runs until 2025.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Bellingham will be in contention for a place in England's starting XI when they open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21.