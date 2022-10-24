Man Utd legend Carrick appointed Middlesbrough head coach in first permanent role

Michael Carrick has been named Middlesbrough head coach in his first permanent role in at the helm of a football club.

WHAT HAPPENED? After much speculation, Carrick has been named the head coach of Middlesbrough in his first permanent role at the helm of a club. Carrick has previously managed, albeit briefly when he won two and drew one of three games in charge of Manchester United following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carrick is one of the most decorated players in the English game, winning five Premier Leagues, a Champions League and a Europa League while at United. He also won the FA Cup once as well as the League Cup once.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Middlesbrough was the club Carrick started his youth career at, playing for them when he was nine years old. Jonathan Woodgate will be on his coaching staff, who managed Middlesbrough himself before being sacked at the start of Project Restart.

WHAT THEY SAID? On his appointment, Carrick said to the club website: “I’m really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition. Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

"Growing up in the north-east myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro."

THE VERDICT: From GOAL's Senior Social Media Editor Sam France: Carrick will join Middlesbrough with a job on his hands but with a squad with plenty of potential. The start of the season was disastrous enough to cost Chris Wilder his job in a campaign where Boro were expected to challenge for the title. They now sit 21st, but given the bunched-up nature of the Championship, that's only nine points off the play-off places.

It’s hard to know what to expect from Carrick after a three-game managerial career but if he can galvanise the squad like he did in his interim spell at United, there’s no reason they can’t push into the top half and beyond, though there are imbalances in the squad that need addressing in January.

From Bryan Robson to Gareth Southgate, Aitor Karanka to Woodgate, Boro have a history of giving chances to fresh young managers, and a fanbase desperate to see their team live up to their pre-season expectations. He'll be backed, but he needs to deliver.

WHAT NEXT FOR CARRICK? Carrick's first game in charge comes against Preston who sit 10 places but only five points above Middlesbrough in the table. They then host Hull in Carrick's first home game in charge.