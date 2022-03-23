Man Utd interview Ten Hag over manager's job, with Pochettino, Lopetegui & Luis Enrique also on shortlist

Manchester United have interviewed Ajax coach Erik ten Hag over the permanent manager’s job, GOAL can confirm.

Ten Hag has been viewed as one of the United hierarchy’s top candidates to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season and they pushed ahead with the interview process this week.

It is understood that no decision has yet been taken on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent replacement and GOAL sources say the club will continue with the interview process with the other names on the shortlist.

What do we know?

United have been pushing ahead with the search for their new manager during the current international break and it is understood they interviewed Ten Hag on Monday.

In recent weeks he has emerged as the favourite candidate to become the club’s next permanent boss and initial conversations were held with various candidates earlier this month.

The process is being spearheaded by football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher, who were both key figures in getting Rangnick to the club on a temporary basis back in December.

It is understood the process has now moved on to formal interviews and, while Ten Hag has already had his interview, club sources say there is no frontrunner and all on the shortlist will be interviewed.

Who else is on the shortlist?

For a long time Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino was favourite to land the job but, over the last couple of months, Ten Hag has been viewed on a level with the former Tottenham manager.

It is understood Pochettino would relish a return to the Premier League and his future at PSG is under scrutiny after their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

Pochettino, along with Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique, are the other names on the shortlist and it is expected they will all be interviewed as part of a “thorough process” to hire the right man.

While Thomas Tuchel has admirers at Old Trafford, and their interest was piqued due to Chelsea’s current situation, it is understood they do not believe him to be a viable option.

When will a decision be made?

Ideally the club want to have an agreement in place with a manager in the next couple of months so that the new boss can be in place as quickly as possible at the end of the season.

The club are planning their first pre-season tour for three years and that is set to take place at the start of July, by which time they will want the new manager to be present.

