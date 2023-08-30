Man Utd injury crisis worsens ahead of Arsenal showdown as Raphael Varane is sidelined 'for a few weeks'

Manchester United's injury crisis has worsened ahead of their clash with Arsenal as Raphael Varane has been ruled out of action "for a few weeks".

Man Utd set to miss Varane against Arsenal

Defender sidelined "for a few weeks"

United's injury crisis further worsens

WHAT HAPPENED? The French centre-back had to be substituted by Victor Lindelof at half-time during the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last Sunday after the defender complained of discomfort. Erik ten Hag did not want to further aggravate the injury and immediately took him off ahead of the crucial fixture against Arsenal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Varane is the latest to join the treatment room which is currently occupied by fellow defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Apart from the trio, Amada Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount are also unavailable due to their respective injuries and will be out of action when Arsenal visit Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: United have released an official statement confirming Varane's injury, which reads: "Raphael Varane will be missing from the team when Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday due to injury. The France international came off at half-time in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks."

