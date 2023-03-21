Man Utd hold early Axel Disasi transfer talks as they aim to beat PSG & Bayern in race for Monaco star

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with the representatives of Monaco defender Axel Disasi ahead of the summer transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French defender has been a key figure for Monaco this season and is reportedly attracting interest from a few European heavyweights, including Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. According to Foot Mercato, United are also in the hunt for Disasi and have made an early swoop for the Frenchman to try and beat their rivals to his signature. Old Trafford officials met with members of Disasi's entourage to discuss a potential transfer earlier this month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old is still under contract at Monaco until 2025, and the club will reportedly demand around £44 million ($54m) for his services in the summer market. PSG reportedly made an approach for Disasi in January after cooling their interest in Inter's Milan Skriniar, but Monaco were unwilling to let him go mid-season, having already sold Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Disasi has appeared in every single league game for Monaco this season and has two goals and three assists to his name. He can also be used as a right-back, having filled that role in Didier Deschamps' France squad at the 2022 World Cup after an injury to Benjamin Pavard.

WHAT NEXT? United have reportedly set their sights on a new defender with Phil Jones and Harry Maguire thought to be in line for summer exits. Disasi appears to be near the top of their list, and his stock will only continue to rise if he can help Monaco seal a top-four finish in Ligue 1.