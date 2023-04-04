Man Utd-linked Frenkie de Jong one of THREE transfer untouchables at Barcelona ahead of summer window

- Red Devils wanted midfielder in 2022
- Talk of interest being rekindled
- Blaugrana have no intention of selling
WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils spent much of 2022 pursuing the Netherlands international midfielder, with Erik ten Hag eager to be reunited with a player he has previously worked with at Ajax. United were, however, to be left frustrated as De Jong opted to remain at Camp Nou.
🏆 TOP STORY: Messi to leave PSG unless he accepts pay cut
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Chelsea appoint Nagelsmann?
🚨 MUST READ: Why Chelsea will regret firing Potter
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old has proved his worth to Barca this season, as they sit top of the Liga table, and the Dutchman is now considered to be unsellable. Sport claims that, despite talk of renewed interest from Manchester, De Jong will not form part of efforts to raise funds in the next window.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronald Araujo and Pedri are also completely off the market, while the Blaugrana are reluctant to consider any approaches for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GETTY
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? There has been talk of Gavi moving on, as Barca have been unable to register him after putting a new contract in place, but Xavi and Co will be looking to offload a number of fringe players while also making moves to bring seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi back to his spiritual home in Catalunya.