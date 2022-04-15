Manchester United supporters have continued their protests against the Glazer family ownership of their club with a demonstration at the team’s Carrington training base, with the underperforming playing squad also coming under fire from a banner which read: “Not fit to wear the shirt”.

Fans congregated outside the training ground on Friday, with around 30 in attendance, before eventually being moved on by security with access having previously been gained during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as manager.

There were no acts of violence, with Man Utd moving quickly to ensure that matters did not get out of hand.

What did Manchester United say?

A club spokesperson said: “There was a small and peaceful protest outside the Carrington training ground today. We respect the opinions of fans and remain committed to strengthening our engagement with them.”

What did Ralf Rangnick say?

Man Utd are currently working under the guidance of interim boss Rangnick, who was drafted in as cover when Solskjaer was relieved of his duties in November 2021.

The German has been unable to deliver a reversal in fortune, collecting only nine wins from 22 games at the helm, and can appreciate those in the stands feeling frustrated.

He said: “We all know that football is a game of passions and emotions and we can all understand. Can understand the supporters being disappointed about where we stand in the table and the performance against Everton after we had conceded that first goal.

“I still believe our supporters are one of the best, if not the best in England, as long as they do the protest in a peaceful way and as long as they still support the team in the stadium. Emotionally I can understand them being disappointed.”

Red Devils midfielder Fred told MUTV of performances on the pitch sparking unrest off it: “I know the fans wanted much more from this season.

Article continues below

“They wanted us to go further in all competitions, the cups and the Champions League. We could have gone further, but I'm sure the fans will support us throughout, we know they're behind us. We'll aim to do our best, so they're always alongside us.

“We want them beside us, constantly shouting and celebrating every goal. I'm sure they'll be with us in the forthcoming games.”

Are more protests planned?

United fans, led by the 1958 group, have vowed to continue with peaceful protests against the Glazers, with the intention being to remain outside the ground for 17 minutes when the home game with Norwich gets underway on Saturday.

Share, retweet, let’s get the message to all Reds! 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZaYEMpjlFr — The 1958 (@The__1958) April 10, 2022

Further reading