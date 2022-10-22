Man Utd fans angered by VAR as Man City & Bernardo Silva awarded controversial penalty a week after Sancho drama

Manchester United fans were angered by Craig Pawson's decision to award Manchester City a penalty against Brighton on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City were awarded a first-half penalty at home to Brighton when Bernardo Silva was judged to have been fouled following a review by referee Craig Pawson. However, the decision sparked controversy among United fans as it was Pawson who didn't award Jadon Sancho a penalty a week ago in their 0-0 draw Newcastle for a similar challenge.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? After heading to the monitor for a VAR review at the Etihad Stadium, Pawson awarded City a penalty after judging that Bernardo Silva was fouled when Lewis Dunk made contact with his leg. Fans online reacted to the decision, believing Silva left his leg out purposely to initiate contact. The penalty allowed Erling Haaland to score his second of the game, making it 2-0 to City before half-time.

