Man Utd or Everton? Lozano transfer speculated on by Napoli & Mexico winger's former agent

Hirving Lozano could link up with Manchester United or Everton, claims the Napoli winger’s former agent, with transfer options being mulled over.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mexico international is tied to a contract with the Italian heavyweights through to 2024, but the terms of that agreement could see offers invited in upcoming windows. 'Chucky' Lozano is said to be keen on testing himself in England at some stage, while also being a fan of Spanish football, and it could be that a new challenge is taken on in the 2023-24 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lozano’s former representative, Alessandro Monfrecola, has told Gonfia la Rete: “Next June, Lozano will leave in my opinion, also because he earns over 4 million at Napoli. Although he is delighted to be here, he has never hidden that he aspired to the top English clubs, although now he is probably realising that Napoli itself is a top club.

"He has never hidden that he loves Barcelona and Real Madrid, but unless [Carlo] Ancelotti falls in love with him again, he has no market. I think he could land in Manchester United or Everton. This does not exclude that other English teams could enter the negotiation. My personal prediction is that he will leave in June, but he is very happy here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lozano moved to Italy from Dutch outfit PSV in the summer of 2019 and has taken in 123 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR LOZANO? The 27-year-old has had to bounce back from some serious injuries over the years and, while starring in Serie A for now, will be looking to form part of his country’s plans at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.