'He is close' - Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag promises minutes to returning Kobbie Mainoo as midfielder prepares to make injury comeback

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has promised Kobbie Mainoo playing time as the teenage prospect nears a return from injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old broke into the United first-team squad last season, featuring a number of times on the bench and earning playing time in the Premier League and cup competitions. That progress was cruelly halted when Mainoo suffered an ankle injury during a pre-season start against Real Madrid. But Ten Hag offered an encouraging update on the midfielder who has caught his eye.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is close," Ten Hag told reporters ahead of his side's trip to Sheffield United. "He is already training with us. Not today but I think, next week, he will have some minutes in the team. So then he can catch up his game minutes. So he is really improving and ready to get back in the squad for games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ten Hag will not want to pile too much pressure on his England Under-19 star, the Dutchman is clearly a fan of a player who could potentially bring some youthful energy to a much-criticised United midfield. With a long season ahead they is sure to be opportunities for the Stockport-born talent.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? It's a huge week for the Red Devils as they seek much-needed league points at Bramall Lane on Saturday night, before attempting to breathe life into their Champions League campaign in Copenhagen on Tuesday. They'll have a few days respite after that before hosting Manchester City next Sunday.