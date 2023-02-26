'They want to be part of it' - Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag praises Avram Glazer for showing his 'intentions' by joining in Carabao Cup final celebrations

Erik ten Hag was delighted to see Manchester United owner Avram Glazer enter the team's dressing room after their Carabao Cup win on Sunday.

Glazer attended Carabao Cup final

Applauded Ten Hag for success

Coach happy to see owner in dressing room

WHAT HAPPENED? The club owner was in attendance as United beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley to win the Carabao Cup and was there alongside Sir Alex Ferguson to congratulate Ten Hag on his success afterwards.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Glazer family have been unpopular among supporters throughout their reign at Old Trafford, and expletive-laden chants were heard protesting against their ownership once again at Wembley. However, Ten Hag believes Avram made a clear statement by attending the final and was glad to see him in the dressing room.

The United boss said: "He was really happy for the club, as an owner. They really want to be part of it. You feel that when he’s in the dressing room, very good he was there, he had to show his intentions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glazers may not be in charge of United for much longer, as they have received offers to take the club off of their hands. Asked about the potential sale, Ten Hag said: "I am not involved in that process."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Five years and 278 days had gone by since United last won a trophy - the Europa League in 2017 - which was United's longest wait for a major trophy since 1983.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils are in action again on Wednesday when they meet West Ham in the FA Cup.