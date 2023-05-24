'If you're not available, you can't score' - Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag fires Anthony Martial warning amid transfer talk

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Anthony Martial's biggest problem is his fitness issues amid suggestions he could be sold in the summer.

Manager said Martial needs to prove his fitness

Frenchman has missed 28 matches this season

He was angry when substituted at Bournemouth

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch manager dismissed suggestions he wants to get rid of Martial in the summer due to his injury troubles but underlined that a lack of fitness was the striker's main obstacle to becoming a regular in his team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No (he does not want to get rid of Martial). If you are not available, you can't score. When he was available we played better, the team is winning games, he's also scoring goals but he has to be available," Ten Hag told a press conference before United's match at home to Chelsea on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martial has missed 28 matches this season due to a combination of muscle and back injuries and he has not completed 90 minutes in any competition. However, the striker is still United's joint-third top scorer in the Premier League behind Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. In his last home match, he scored the opening goal against Wolves in an eventual 2-0 win. Martial is frequently the first player to be substituted by Ten Hag and he refused to acknowledge his manager when he was taken off early in Saturday's 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Marcus Rashford is set to return to the starting line-up against Chelsea after missing the match against Bournemouth through illness. He has not featured since the 1-0 defeat at West Ham due to a groin injury.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United face Chelsea on Thursday needing just a point to clinch a top-four finish in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.