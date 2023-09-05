Man Utd open contract talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka over new long-term deal at Old Trafford

Manchester United have reportedly opened contract talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka over a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

Man Utd want to extend Wan-Bissaka's deal

Defender has progressed under Ten Hag's management

Started all four Premier League games so far

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Telegraph, United have commenced discussions regarding the extension of Wan-Bissaka's contract. The 25-year-old right-back, who joined the club from Crystal Palace in 2019 in a £50 million ($62.8m) deal, is currently in the final year of his existing deal. Although there is an option to extend it for an additional season, there have been talks to hold on to him beyond 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the closure of the summer transfer window the focus of the management has shifted from incomings to renewing existing players who have shown potential and will add value to the team. Wan-Bissaka's career trajectory notably improved under the management of Erik ten Hag particularly in refining the timing of his forward runs.

In the current season, Wan-Bissaka has played a key role, providing an assist for United's winning goal against Wolves in the opening weekend and starting all four league games so far. Ten Hag's praise for Wan-Bissaka further suggest that the United manager supports a longer-term contract for a player who has been on the same terms for four years.

WHAT NEXT? Wan-Bissaka will be eager to continue his rich vein of form when United host Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League to further convince the board that he deserves the extension along with a raise.