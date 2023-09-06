Man Utd confirm signing of Hinata Miyazawa as Liverpool miss out on deal for Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner

Manchester United beat Liverpool in signing Japanese sensation Hinata Miyazawa on a permanent deal.

Man Utd sign Hinata Miyazawa

Golden Boot winner at Women's World Cup

Liverpool wanted the Japanese midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Miyazawa enjoyed great success at the recently concluded Women's World Cup where she became the first non-European player to win the Golden Boot Award. She netted five times in four games as Japan reached the quarter-final. The midfielder is now all set to ply her trade in England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than United, Liverpool were also in the race to sign the Japanese star but it was the Red Devils in the end who sealed the deal.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking to the club's official website, Miyazawa said, "I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team. I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Marc Skinner's side are currently conducting their pre-season training in Germany and are set to face Bayern Munich in a friendly on Wednesday.