Ten Hag reveals Man Utd 'close' to Weghorst loan capture but rules out derby debut for Dutch striker

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United are “close” to completing a loan deal for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst.

Red Devils closing in on Netherlands international

Short-term agreement being put in place

Man City due at Old Trafford on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Following on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden departure in December, United have been eager to get another striker on board. Netherlands international Weghorst quickly emerged as a top target, with a loan deal that has involved discussions with Burnley and previous loan club Besiktas about to be pushed through. The 30-year-old frontman will be a welcome addition to the Red Devils’ ranks, but he will not be cleared in time to line up against Manchester City on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: United boss Erik ten Hag has said of a January window raid for Weghorst: “We are close. He will not be available for tomorrow.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag added on bolstering his attacking unit, with Marcus Rashford carrying much of the goalscoring load of late: “Weghorst wasn't even available in the last weeks, it would be a bonus if he was. We have won a lot of games without Anthony Martial.”

He went on to say when asked if French frontman Martial will be available against City after being rested in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Charlton: “I think Diogo Dalot is not available and Anthony Martial he trained this morning, so we have to wait to see how he trains. It will be decided tomorrow morning.”

WHAT NEXT? United will play host to arch-rivals City sat fourth in the Premier League table but aware that another win, in what has been a productive run of form, will lift them into third spot and to within a point of the reigning champions.