Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits he could continue to use Shaw at centre-back despite Martinez's return

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag says left-back Luke Shaw could continue in the heart of his defence despite the return of Lisandro Martinez.

Shaw has impressed at centre-back

Martinez now available after World Cup

Ten Hag says Shaw still a centre-back option

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag has used Shaw at centre-back in recent games against Wolves and Nottingham Forest and has been impressed by the England international's performances alongside Raphael Varane in the heart of the backline. The United boss now has World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez available again, following his return to his club side, but insists Shaw is still an option at centre-back.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You have a plan, sometimes it changes by circumstances like illnesses. Casemiro did well at centre-half, like Shaw against Forest. The way we were to approach Wolves, I thought it was the best match," he told reporters. “We wanted to attack on the left side with an offensive game from Tyrell Malacia and, in possession with a left footer, you get better angles on the pitch. He was impressing but he is also good as a left full-back. It’s an extra option which is always good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez is expected to slot back into the team alongside Varane which should mean Shaw shifting back to his preferred spot at left-back. However, Shaw has clearly impressed Ten Hag and seems to be another option in the centre of defence. The situation is bad news for Ten Hag's other centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire who continue to struggle for game time at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday.