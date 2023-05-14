Manchester United back in for Adrien Rabiot as France international midfielder approaches free agency at Juventus

Manchester United are reportedly back in the hunt for Adrien Rabiot as the Frenchmen approaches the end of his contract at Juventus.

WHAT HAPPENED? With no fresh terms about to be signed in Turin, the France international is set to become a free agent this summer. He has been leaving the door open for a new challenge to be taken on in a different country.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United had been hoping to offer Rabiot those opportunities in 2022, with a transfer fee said to have been agreed. The Red Devils were, however, put off by contract demands – with Rabiot represented by his mother Veronique.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Talks are apparently set to be reopened, with L’Equipe claiming that the 28-year-old is once again registering on United’s radar. He has recorded 11 goals and four assists for Juve this season and can be a driving force in the middle of the park.

WHAT NEXT? United do have the likes of Casemiro, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen in their midfield pool at present, but movement at Old Trafford is expected this summer and no decision has been taken on whether a permanent deal will be sought for Austrian loan star Marcel Sabitzer.