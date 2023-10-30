'Stay calm' - Man Utd's Antony savagely trolled by City's Jeremy Doku after heated Manchester derby clash

Jeremy Doku posted on social media after Manchester City's 3-0 win over rivals United, suggesting that Antony 'stay calm'.

Jeremy Doku took to social media after derby win

Antony fouled Belgian winger during game

City won the match 3-0 at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? Doku appeared to goad United and Antony with his 'Manchester is blue' and 'stay calm' messages after the derby clash in which tempers had threatened to spill over.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony avoided a potential red card as his frustration reached boiling point, having deliberately fouled the Belgian winger by kicking out at him. He and Bruno Fernandes both ended up getting booked, while Sofyan Amrabat had also been cautioned earlier in the game for getting into it with and Phil Foden and Jack Grealish. The derby result kept City within two points of early Premier League leaders Tottenham, while United sit eighth - closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table after a fifth defeat in 10 league games.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY & MAN UTD? Off the back of derby victory, City have a clear week to prepare for the Premier League visit of Bournemouth on November 4. United are back in action sooner, facing a Newcastle side that knocked City out of the competition in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday.