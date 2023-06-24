Man Utd angry at Chelsea over 'leaked information of failed Mason Mount bids' but have four alternative transfer options

Manchester United are said to be furious with Chelsea for leaking word of their failed £55 million ($70m) bid for Mason Mount.

United bid £55m for Mount

Red Devils furious with Chelsea for leak

Club likely to move on to other targets

WHAT HAPPENED? United are furious with Chelsea after word of their failed £55m bid for Mount was leaked to the press over the weekend, Manchester Evening News reports, with the Red Devils believing that Chelsea's tactics are undermining the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With only a year remaining on his current Chelsea deal, it's unlikely that United will place another bid for Mount, with their latest offer being the third in total, and will move on to other targets instead.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's thought that United boss Erik ten Hag has drawn up a shortlist of players he wants as the club prepare to move on from Mount. However, it's not known at this stage which players the United boss will target in the coming weeks.

WHAT NEXT? Mount's future remains uncertain if United move on to other targets this summer, while Chelsea will struggle to find anyone willing to match their asking price.