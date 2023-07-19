Man Utd told Andre Onana 'isn't anywhere near' as good as David de Gea as Dwight Yorke accuses Red Devils of being 'disrespectful' to former goalkeeper

Manchester United have been told that Andre Onana "isn't anywhere near as good" as David de Gea by former striker Dwight Yorke.

United closing in on Onana

De Gea has left the club

Yorke hits out at Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? Yorke has hit out at United for allowing De Gea to leave the club as a free agent, as he does not believe any goalkeepers, short of Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, are as good as the Spain international, who won the Premier League Golden Glove last season. Onana is closing in on his move to United, with the club set to pay €51m (£44m/$57m) for the Inter Milan stopper.

WHAT THEY SAID: Yorke told BoyleSports: "The David de Gea situation is a bit disrespectful from Man United but they also have the right to do it. Man United have to be careful what they wish for. You don't win the Golden Glove if you're not a good goalkeeper. I know he's made mistakes and some of them at crucial times, but who doesn't do that? I don't think the goalkeepers that Man United want are anywhere near as good as De Gea, so they need to be careful what they wish for. Dean Henderson might be given a chance while De Gea is still there, but changing a keeper could come back to bite Man United. It's a bigger risk to bring in any of the goalkeepers Man United are looking at than to stick with De Gea. Outside of Thibaut Courtois and a couple of others, there are no proper world-class goalkeepers and even they can make mistakes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and the manager appears to believe he can replicate his form in Amsterdam at Old Trafford. He spent just a single year at Inter but made 214 appearances for Ajax in total. De Gea, by comparison, is currently on the lookout for a new club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to confirm the signing of Onana this week, and he could then be included in Ten Hag's squad for a pre-season tour of the United States.

Yorke was speaking to BoyleSports who offer the latest Premier League odds.