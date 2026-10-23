Man Utd loanee Andre Onana rushed to hospital after horror multi-car crash in Turkey

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, currently spending the season on loan in the Turkish Super Lig, was reportedly involved in a serious road accident on Thursday night. The Cameroon international was taken to a local hospital for medical assessment following a frightening high-speed collision involving multiple vehicles.

Advertisement

High-speed collision in Trabzon

The incident occurred just hours after Onana had helped his temporary side to a clean sheet and a victory over Scottish side Hearts in the Conference League. The celebratory mood quickly turned to concern as the shot-stopper was caught up in a multi-car smash while travelling home from the fixture. Local reports suggest the accident took place on the Yomra road, situated near the Black Sea resort of Trabzon, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

As reported by Daily Star, details emerging from the scene indicate that the crash was a chain-reaction event involving three different vehicles. According to local witnesses and media reports, another car reportedly collided with the rear of Onana’s vehicle at high speed. This initial impact forced the goalkeeper’s car into the vehicle ahead of him, sandwiching the player in a frightening high-speed pile-up that left substantial wreckage scattered across the road.

Images and footage circulating on social media following the accident provided a grim visual of the impact. The goalkeeper's car was seen with significant damage to its front wing, while the vehicle that struck him from behind appeared to have a completely crumpled front end.

Official update from Trabzonspor

Getty Images

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan moved quickly to address the growing concerns regarding the player's wellbeing. Speaking to local media outlets, the club chief confirmed the accident had taken place and provided an initial update on the goalkeeper's condition. Dogan stated: “Andre Onana was involved in a road traffic accident earlier this evening. There are no problems with him, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Advertisement Advertisement

The 30-year-old was taken to a local medical facility as a precautionary measure following the impact. Medical staff at the hospital were tasked with evaluating the player for potential internal injuries or concussion symptoms that are often associated with high-velocity road accidents. The club has not yet released a secondary medical report confirming when he might be cleared to return to training.

Related Topics

Loan spell in Turkey

Onana moved to the Super Lig on a temporary basis earlier this season after a mixed start to life at Old Trafford. The move to Trabzonspor was designed to help the former Inter Milan star regain his confidence and consistent playing time away from the intense scrutiny of the Premier League. Before the accident, he had been enjoying a positive run of form, becoming a key figure in the Turkish side's European campaign.

His performance against Hearts had been a highlight of his tenure so far, proving his worth to the Turkish giants before the traumatic events on the Yomra road. The goalkeeper has been looking to revitalise a career that saw him become one of the most sought-after keepers in world football during his time at Ajax. This loan spell was viewed as a vital step in proving to Erik ten Hag that he still has a long-term future in Manchester.

Advertisement

What comes next for Onana

Getty Images

Man Utd officials are expected to be in close contact with their Turkish counterparts to monitor the recovery of their player. While Dogan’s initial statement was optimistic, the physical and psychological toll of such a high-speed collision will need to be carefully assessed. The Red Devils will be keen to ensure their asset receives the best possible care before any decision is made regarding his return to the pitch. The upcoming days will be crucial in determining the full extent of the injuries sustained and how long the Cameroonian will be sidelined from competitive action.